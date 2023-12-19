The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) meet the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Worthington Arena. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montana State Players to Watch

Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Dominique Ford: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Braden Housley: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Prophet Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Parsa Fallah: 13.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Zion Young: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank 303rd 68.5 Points Scored 76.4 146th 119th 68.3 Points Allowed 77.7 313th 359th 29.0 Rebounds 33.1 310th 357th 5.6 Off. Rebounds 8.2 255th 67th 8.9 3pt Made 7.0 222nd 246th 12.5 Assists 11.0 318th 63rd 10.3 Turnovers 11.6 158th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.