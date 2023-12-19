The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-7) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Montana State Bobcats (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Worthington Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Montana State -3.5 143.5

Montana State vs Southern Utah Betting Records & Stats

The Bobcats are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Montana State has played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Bobcats have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Southern Utah is 7-2-0 ATS this year.

The Thunderbirds have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +140 moneyline underdog.

Southern Utah has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Montana State 2 33.3% 72.7 148.9 69.7 147.2 141.7 Southern Utah 6 66.7% 76.2 148.9 77.5 147.2 143.7

Additional Montana State vs Southern Utah Insights & Trends

The Bobcats put up only 4.8 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Thunderbirds give up (77.5).

The Thunderbirds' 76.2 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 69.7 the Bobcats allow.

When it scores more than 69.7 points, Southern Utah is 6-0 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Montana State 2-4-0 0-1 1-5-0 Southern Utah 7-2-0 5-1 7-2-0

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Montana State Southern Utah 12-1 Home Record 13-2 10-5 Away Record 5-8 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 10-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.8 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

