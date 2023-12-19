The Toronto Maple Leafs, Morgan Rielly included, will play the New York Rangers on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rielly in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Rangers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Morgan Rielly vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly has averaged 24:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In four of 28 games this season, Rielly has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Rielly has a point in 15 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points five times.

In 14 of 28 games this season, Rielly has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Rielly's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Rielly has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 79 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 3 21 Points 1 4 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

