Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Flyers - December 19
Nico Hischier will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Hischier in the Devils-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.
Nico Hischier vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- Hischier has averaged 13:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).
- Hischier has scored a goal in six of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Hischier has a point in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- In six of 18 games this year, Hischier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Hischier hits the over on his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.
- Hischier has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Hischier Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+8).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|18
|Games
|4
|14
|Points
|4
|7
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|3
