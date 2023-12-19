Nico Hischier will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Hischier in the Devils-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Nico Hischier vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier has averaged 13:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Hischier has scored a goal in six of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hischier has a point in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 18 games this year, Hischier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Hischier hits the over on his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Hischier has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 18 Games 4 14 Points 4 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

