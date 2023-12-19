Noah Dobson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Oilers - December 19
The New York Islanders, Noah Dobson included, will play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Dobson in that upcoming Islanders-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Noah Dobson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)
Dobson Season Stats Insights
- Dobson has averaged 25:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +16).
- Dobson has a goal in six games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Dobson has a point in 21 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.
- In 17 of 30 games this season, Dobson has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
- Dobson has an implied probability of 64.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Dobson has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Dobson Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have conceded 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|30
|Games
|3
|32
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|26
|Assists
|0
