The New York Islanders, Noah Dobson included, will play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Dobson in that upcoming Islanders-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Noah Dobson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson has averaged 25:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +16).

Dobson has a goal in six games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dobson has a point in 21 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 17 of 30 games this season, Dobson has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Dobson has an implied probability of 64.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Dobson has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 97 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 32 Points 0 6 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

