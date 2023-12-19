Tuesday's NHL slate includes a contest between the favored Edmonton Oilers (13-14-1, -135 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the New York Islanders (14-8-8, +110 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Oilers vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oilers vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- New York has played 18 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Oilers have won 56.5% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (13-10).
- The Islanders have been the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 37.5%, of those games.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Edmonton is 11-10 (winning 52.4% of the time).
- New York is 5-5 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|5-4
|3-5-2
|6.9
|4.30
|2.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|8-2-0
|4.30
|2.30
|13
|41.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|7-3
|9-1-0
|5.9
|4.20
|3.60
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-2-2
|4.20
|3.60
|9
|31.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|8-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-2
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|9
|Games Under Total
|1
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Islanders Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|5-4
|3-5-2
|6.9
|4.30
|2.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|8-2-0
|4.30
|2.30
|13
|41.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|7-3
|9-1-0
|5.9
|4.20
|3.60
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-2-2
|4.20
|3.60
|9
|31.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|8-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-2
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|9
|Games Under Total
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.