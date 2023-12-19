Tuesday's NHL slate includes a contest between the favored Edmonton Oilers (13-14-1, -135 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the New York Islanders (14-8-8, +110 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oilers vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York has played 18 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Oilers have won 56.5% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (13-10).

The Islanders have been the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 37.5%, of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Edmonton is 11-10 (winning 52.4% of the time).

New York is 5-5 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 5-4 3-5-2 6.9 4.30 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 4.30 2.30 13 41.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 9-1-0 5.9 4.20 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 4.20 3.60 9 31.0% Record as ML Favorite 8-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 9 Games Under Total 1

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.