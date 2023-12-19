The Edmonton Oilers (13-14-1) take on the New York Islanders (14-8-8) at UBS Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Oilers fell to the Florida Panthers 5-1 in their most recent game, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Oilers' offense has put up 43 goals during their past 10 games, while allowing 23 goals. A total of 31 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in 13 power-play goals (41.9%). They are 8-2-0 in those games.

Over the last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 6-2-2 while putting up 42 goals against 36 goals conceded. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored nine goals (31.0%).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we project to win Tuesday's game.

Oilers vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final tally of Islanders 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (+115)

Islanders (+115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Oilers vs Islanders Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have a 13-14-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the six games Edmonton has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-3-1 record (good for five points).

In the three games this season the Oilers registered just one goal, they lost every time.

Edmonton finished 0-3-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Oilers are 13-7-0 in the 20 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 26 points).

In the 10 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 5-4-1 record (11 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Edmonton is 9-7-1 (19 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 4-6-0 to record eight points.

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders have a 14-8-8 record this season and are 4-8-12 in contests that have needed overtime.

In the 15 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 23 points.

This season the Islanders scored only one goal in four games and they've earned two points (1-3-0) in those contests.

New York has two points (1-2-0) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Islanders have earned 31 points in their 22 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, New York has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games and picked up 17 points with a record of 8-4-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 4-2-3 (11 points).

The Islanders' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Islanders went 10-6-5 in those matchups (25 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 8th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.1 17th 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.23 20th 1st 34.4 Shots 30.3 17th 5th 28.5 Shots Allowed 35.8 31st 4th 28.42% Power Play % 25.3% 7th 20th 79.41% Penalty Kill % 70.79% 32nd

Oilers vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

