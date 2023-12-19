When the Edmonton Oilers play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday (the puck drops at 7:30 PM ET), Connor McDavid and Mathew Barzal should be among the top players to watch.

Oilers vs. Islanders Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Oilers (-135)

Oilers (-135) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Oilers Players to Watch

McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (41 points), via registered 11 goals and 30 assists.

Through 28 games, Leon Draisaitl has scored 12 goals and picked up 21 assists.

Evan Bouchard's total of 32 points is via eight goals and 24 assists.

Calvin Pickard's record is 1-2-0. He has given up 11 goals (2.99 goals against average) and made 100 saves.

Islanders Players to Watch

Barzal is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 32 points (1.1 per game), as he has totaled 10 goals and 22 assists in 29 games (playing 18:33 per game).

New York's Noah Dobson has posted 32 total points (1.1 per game), with six goals and 26 assists.

This season, Bo Horvat has scored 12 goals and contributed 18 assists for New York, giving him a point total of 30.

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 342 total saves, while allowing 30 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has compiled a 6-4-1 record between the posts for New York this season.

Oilers vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 8th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.1 17th 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.23 20th 1st 34.4 Shots 30.3 18th 5th 28.5 Shots Allowed 35.8 31st 4th 28.42% Power Play % 25.3% 7th 20th 79.41% Penalty Kill % 70.79% 32nd

