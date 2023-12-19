The Edmonton Oilers (13-14-1) take on the New York Islanders (14-8-8) at UBS Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Oilers were defeated by the Florida Panthers 5-1 in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-135) Islanders (+110) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers are 13-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Edmonton has a record of 11-10 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (52.4% win percentage).

The Oilers have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 17 of 28 matches this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders have won six, or 37.5%, of the 16 games they have played while the underdog this season.

New York has a record of 5-5 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Islanders.

New York has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 18 of 30 games this season.

Oilers vs Islanders Additional Info

Oilers vs. Islanders Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 96 (12th) Goals 93 (17th) 97 (18th) Goals Allowed 97 (18th) 27 (7th) Power Play Goals 21 (15th) 21 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (28th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Edmonton has gone 8-2-0 overall, with a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Edmonton hit the over three times.

The average amount of goals in the Oilers' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Oilers have scored 2.6 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Oilers are ranked 12th in the NHL with 96 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

On defense, the Oilers have given up 97 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 17th in the NHL.

Islanders Advanced Stats

New York has a 7-3-0 record against the spread while going 6-2-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, New York has gone over the total nine times.

The Islanders total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

In the last 10 matchups, Islanders' games have had an average of 8.4 goals, 3.1 more than their season-long average.

The Islanders have the league's 17th-ranked scoring offense (93 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Islanders have allowed 97 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th.

They have a -4 goal differential, which ranks 20th in the league.

