Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Connor McDavid, Noah Dobson and others in the Edmonton Oilers-New York Islanders matchup at UBS Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oilers vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

McDavid is Edmonton's leading contributor with 41 points. He has 11 goals and 30 assists this season.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 1 1 5 vs. Lightning Dec. 14 1 1 2 7 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 12 0 2 2 3 vs. Devils Dec. 10 1 1 2 3 vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 4

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Leon Draisaitl has totaled 33 points (1.2 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 2

Evan Bouchard Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Evan Bouchard's season total of 32 points has come from eight goals and 24 assists.

Bouchard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 0 0 6 vs. Lightning Dec. 14 0 2 2 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Devils Dec. 10 1 0 1 1 vs. Wild Dec. 8 2 1 3 2

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Dobson's six goals and 26 assists in 30 games for New York add up to 32 total points on the season.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 3 3 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 0 2 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 3 3 1 vs. Kings Dec. 9 0 1 1 1

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Mathew Barzal has amassed 32 points this season, with 10 goals and 22 assists.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 2 2 2 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Dec. 9 0 1 1 1

