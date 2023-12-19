Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Islanders on December 19, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Connor McDavid, Noah Dobson and others in the Edmonton Oilers-New York Islanders matchup at UBS Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oilers vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
McDavid is Edmonton's leading contributor with 41 points. He has 11 goals and 30 assists this season.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 10
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 8
|1
|1
|2
|4
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Leon Draisaitl has totaled 33 points (1.2 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
Evan Bouchard Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Evan Bouchard's season total of 32 points has come from eight goals and 24 assists.
Bouchard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 14
|0
|2
|2
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 8
|2
|1
|3
|2
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
Dobson's six goals and 26 assists in 30 games for New York add up to 32 total points on the season.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 16
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 13
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 11
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Mathew Barzal has amassed 32 points this season, with 10 goals and 22 assists.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
