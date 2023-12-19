The New Jersey Devils, Ondrej Palat among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Looking to wager on Palat's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Palat has a goal in four games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palat has recorded a point in a game 12 times this year out of 29 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In nine of 29 games this year, Palat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Palat has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Palat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 79 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 29 Games 3 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

