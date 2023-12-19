Ondrej Palat Game Preview: Devils vs. Flyers - December 19
The New Jersey Devils, Ondrej Palat among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Looking to wager on Palat's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Ondrej Palat vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Devils vs Flyers Game Info
Palat Season Stats Insights
- Palat has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).
- Palat has a goal in four games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Palat has recorded a point in a game 12 times this year out of 29 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In nine of 29 games this year, Palat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Palat has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 31.2% chance of Palat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Palat Stats vs. the Flyers
- On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 79 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
- The team's +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|29
|Games
|3
|13
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
