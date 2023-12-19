Owen Power and the Buffalo Sabres will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at KeyBank Center. If you'd like to wager on Power's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Owen Power vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Power Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Power has averaged 22:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Power has scored a goal in one of 32 games this season.

Power has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year out of 32 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In 10 of 32 games this season, Power has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Power's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Power has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Power Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 116 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 3 12 Points 1 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

