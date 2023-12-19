The Philadelphia Flyers, with Owen Tippett, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. There are prop bets for Tippett available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Owen Tippett vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 15:11 on the ice per game.

Tippett has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tippett has a point in 13 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 30 games this year, Tippett has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Tippett's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Tippett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are allowing 103 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 30 Games 5 18 Points 0 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

