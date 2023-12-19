Pierre Engvall Game Preview: Islanders vs. Oilers - December 19
The New York Islanders, Pierre Engvall among them, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Engvall in that upcoming Islanders-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Pierre Engvall vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Engvall Season Stats Insights
- Engvall has averaged 14:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- Engvall has a goal in four games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In 12 of 29 games this season, Engvall has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Engvall has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that Engvall goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- Engvall has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Engvall Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|29
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
