The New York Islanders, Pierre Engvall among them, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Engvall in that upcoming Islanders-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pierre Engvall vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Engvall Season Stats Insights

Engvall has averaged 14:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Engvall has a goal in four games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 29 games this season, Engvall has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Engvall has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Engvall goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Engvall has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Engvall Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 29 Games 1 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

