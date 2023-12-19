Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Racine County, Wisconsin. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Burlington High School at Waterford Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Waterford, WI

Waterford, WI Conference: Southern Lakes

Southern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

William Horlick High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford High School at Racine Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Westosha Central High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School