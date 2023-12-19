Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Dahlin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 24:15 on the ice per game.

In seven of 31 games this season, Dahlin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dahlin has a point in 20 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Dahlin has an assist in 16 of 31 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Dahlin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dahlin has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 116 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 31 Games 3 25 Points 3 7 Goals 1 18 Assists 2

