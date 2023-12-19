The Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins among them, face the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in seven games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 17 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points six times.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 14 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Nugent-Hopkins hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Nugent-Hopkins having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 3 29 Points 2 7 Goals 0 22 Assists 2

