Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Game Preview: Oilers vs. Islanders - December 19
The Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins among them, face the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)
Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights
- Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).
- Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in seven games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 17 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points six times.
- Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 14 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- The implied probability is 70.4% that Nugent-Hopkins hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is a 58.2% chance of Nugent-Hopkins having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|28
|Games
|3
|29
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|0
|22
|Assists
|2
