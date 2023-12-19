Sean Couturier will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils meet on Tuesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Couturier's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sean Couturier vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Couturier has averaged 18:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Couturier has a goal in seven of 28 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Couturier has a point in 17 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points four times.

Couturier has an assist in 13 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Couturier has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 28 Games 1 21 Points 1 7 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

