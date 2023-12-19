Sean Couturier Game Preview: Flyers vs. Devils - December 19
Sean Couturier will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils meet on Tuesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Couturier's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Sean Couturier vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Flyers vs Devils Game Info
Couturier Season Stats Insights
- In 28 games this season, Couturier has averaged 18:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.
- Couturier has a goal in seven of 28 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Couturier has a point in 17 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points four times.
- Couturier has an assist in 13 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Couturier has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Couturier Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.
