Tage Thompson will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Thompson's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tage Thompson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Thompson has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:53 on the ice per game.

Thompson has scored a goal in six of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Thompson has registered a point in a game 11 times this year over 23 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Thompson has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Thompson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Thompson has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 116 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 23 Games 3 15 Points 7 7 Goals 6 8 Assists 1

