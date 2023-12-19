Timo Meier Game Preview: Devils vs. Flyers - December 19
Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Does a bet on Meier interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Timo Meier vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Meier Season Stats Insights
- In 22 games this season, Meier has a plus-minus of -17, while averaging 12:58 on the ice per game.
- In five of 22 games this season, Meier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Meier has a point in nine of 22 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.
- Meier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Meier's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.
- There is a 32.3% chance of Meier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Meier Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|22
|Games
|3
|11
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|1
