Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Does a bet on Meier interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Timo Meier vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Meier has a plus-minus of -17, while averaging 12:58 on the ice per game.

In five of 22 games this season, Meier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Meier has a point in nine of 22 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Meier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

Meier's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Meier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 22 Games 3 11 Points 1 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

