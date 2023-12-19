The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny included, will face the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Konecny are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Travis Konecny vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 18:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In Konecny's 30 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Konecny has a point in 17 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points nine times.

Konecny has an assist in eight of 30 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Konecny goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 30 Games 4 26 Points 6 16 Goals 4 10 Assists 2

