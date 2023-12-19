Travis Konecny Game Preview: Flyers vs. Devils - December 19
The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny included, will face the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Konecny are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Travis Konecny vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Konecny Season Stats Insights
- Konecny has averaged 18:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).
- In Konecny's 30 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Konecny has a point in 17 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points nine times.
- Konecny has an assist in eight of 30 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability that Konecny goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.
- There is a 36.4% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Konecny Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|30
|Games
|4
|26
|Points
|6
|16
|Goals
|4
|10
|Assists
|2
