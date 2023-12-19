Travis Sanheim will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils face off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Does a wager on Sanheim intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Travis Sanheim vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 24:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In four of 29 games this year, Sanheim has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 29 games this season, Sanheim has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Sanheim has an assist in 13 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 29 Games 5 21 Points 2 4 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

