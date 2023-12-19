Travis Sanheim Game Preview: Flyers vs. Devils - December 19
Travis Sanheim will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils face off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Does a wager on Sanheim intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Travis Sanheim vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flyers vs Devils Game Info
|Flyers vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Devils Prediction
|Flyers vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Devils Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sanheim Season Stats Insights
- In 29 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 24:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.
- In four of 29 games this year, Sanheim has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 14 of 29 games this season, Sanheim has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Sanheim has an assist in 13 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- Sanheim has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Sanheim has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Sanheim Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|29
|Games
|5
|21
|Points
|2
|4
|Goals
|0
|17
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.