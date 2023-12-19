Tyler Bertuzzi will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers face off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Looking to bet on Bertuzzi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 16:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In five of 28 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bertuzzi has a point in eight games this season (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

In four of 28 games this year, Bertuzzi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Bertuzzi hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 3 12 Points 1 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

