Tyler Toffoli will be among those in action Tuesday when his New Jersey Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Flyers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:42 per game on the ice, is -8.

In Toffoli's 29 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 15 of 29 games this season, Toffoli has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 29 games this year, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Toffoli's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 29 Games 3 23 Points 3 13 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

