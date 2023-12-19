Tyson Foerster Game Preview: Flyers vs. Devils - December 19
Tyson Foerster and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Prudential Center. Thinking about a bet on Foerster in the Flyers-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Tyson Foerster vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Flyers vs Devils Game Info
Foerster Season Stats Insights
- In 29 games this season, Foerster has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.
- In four of 29 games this season, Foerster has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Foerster has registered a point in a game 10 times this season out of 29 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In seven of 29 games this season, Foerster has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Foerster has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.
Foerster Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|29
|Games
|1
|11
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|0
