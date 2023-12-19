Tyson Foerster and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Prudential Center. Thinking about a bet on Foerster in the Flyers-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tyson Foerster vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Foerster has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In four of 29 games this season, Foerster has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Foerster has registered a point in a game 10 times this season out of 29 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In seven of 29 games this season, Foerster has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Foerster has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Foerster Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 29 Games 1 11 Points 1 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

