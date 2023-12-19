Tuesday's game features the Montana Grizzlies (6-4) and the UC Davis Aggies (4-5) clashing at University Credit Union Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 72-69 victory for Montana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Davis vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: University Credit Union Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UC Davis vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 72, UC Davis 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Davis vs. Montana

Computer Predicted Spread: Montana (-3.0)

Montana (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

UC Davis has a 2-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Montana, who is 5-2-0 ATS. Both the Aggies and the Grizzlies are 3-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies average 72.1 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per contest (128th in college basketball). They have a +27 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game.

UC Davis pulls down 31.8 rebounds per game (338th in college basketball) while allowing 30.0 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

UC Davis makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8. It shoots 32.6% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Aggies average 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (217th in college basketball), and allow 89.5 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball).

UC Davis forces 16.3 turnovers per game (12th in college basketball) while committing 15.6 (356th in college basketball play).

Montana Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game, with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.5 points per game (141st in college basketball) and allow 70.0 per outing (155th in college basketball).

The 37.9 rebounds per game Montana accumulates rank 130th in the nation, 3.8 more than the 34.1 its opponents grab.

Montana knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball) at a 29.5% rate (316th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make, shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Montana and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Grizzlies commit 10.3 per game (60th in college basketball) and force 9.7 (337th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.