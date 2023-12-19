The Montana Grizzlies (6-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the UC Davis Aggies (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UC Davis vs. Montana matchup.

UC Davis vs. Montana Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Davis vs. Montana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Davis Moneyline Montana Moneyline BetMGM UC Davis (-1.5) 143.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Davis (-1.5) 143.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UC Davis vs. Montana Betting Trends

UC Davis has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

Aggies games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

Montana has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, three out of the Grizzlies' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

