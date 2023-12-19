UC Davis vs. Montana: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
The Montana Grizzlies (6-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the UC Davis Aggies (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UC Davis vs. Montana matchup.
UC Davis vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UC Davis vs. Montana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UC Davis Moneyline
|Montana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UC Davis (-1.5)
|143.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UC Davis (-1.5)
|143.5
|-125
|+104
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
UC Davis vs. Montana Betting Trends
- UC Davis has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
- Aggies games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.
- Montana has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this year, three out of the Grizzlies' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.