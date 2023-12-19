UC Davis vs. Montana December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Davis Aggies (3-5) will face the Montana Grizzlies (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
UC Davis vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Montana Players to Watch
- Laolu Oke: 9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Money Williams: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Te'Jon Sawyer: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
UC Davis vs. Montana Stat Comparison
|UC Davis Rank
|UC Davis AVG
|Montana AVG
|Montana Rank
|269th
|70.9
|Points Scored
|75.4
|169th
|162nd
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|139th
|336th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|37.2
|164th
|147th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|230th
|259th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.1
|294th
|249th
|12.4
|Assists
|16.2
|53rd
|358th
|15.8
|Turnovers
|10.4
|75th
