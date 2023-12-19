The UC Davis Aggies (3-5) will face the Montana Grizzlies (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UC Davis vs. Montana Game Information

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Ty Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kane Milling: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Niko Rocak: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

Laolu Oke: 9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Money Williams: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Aanen Moody: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Dischon Thomas: 8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Te'Jon Sawyer: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Davis vs. Montana Stat Comparison

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank 269th 70.9 Points Scored 75.4 169th 162nd 70.1 Points Allowed 69.4 139th 336th 31.8 Rebounds 37.2 164th 147th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 230th 259th 6.6 3pt Made 6.1 294th 249th 12.4 Assists 16.2 53rd 358th 15.8 Turnovers 10.4 75th

