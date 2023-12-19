The UC Davis Aggies (3-5) will face the Montana Grizzlies (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UC Davis vs. Montana Game Information

UC Davis Players to Watch

  • Elijah Pepper: 21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ty Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kane Milling: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Niko Rocak: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Leo DeBruhl: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

  • Laolu Oke: 9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Money Williams: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aanen Moody: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dischon Thomas: 8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Te'Jon Sawyer: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Davis vs. Montana Stat Comparison

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank
269th 70.9 Points Scored 75.4 169th
162nd 70.1 Points Allowed 69.4 139th
336th 31.8 Rebounds 37.2 164th
147th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 230th
259th 6.6 3pt Made 6.1 294th
249th 12.4 Assists 16.2 53rd
358th 15.8 Turnovers 10.4 75th

