The Montana Grizzlies (6-4) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the UC Davis Aggies (4-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.

UC Davis vs. Montana Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: University Credit Union Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Davis -1.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Davis vs Montana Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

UC Davis has a record of 2-2 when it's favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aggies have a 54.5% chance to win.

Montana has gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.

This season, the Grizzlies have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Montana has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

UC Davis vs. Montana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Davis 3 42.9% 72.1 148.6 69.1 139.1 147.1 Montana 2 28.6% 76.5 148.6 70.0 139.1 137.6

Additional UC Davis vs Montana Insights & Trends

The Aggies score just 2.1 more points per game (72.1) than the Grizzlies give up (70.0).

When UC Davis scores more than 70.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Grizzlies' 76.5 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 69.1 the Aggies give up.

Montana has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.

UC Davis vs. Montana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Davis 2-5-0 1-3 3-4-0 Montana 5-2-0 3-1 3-4-0

UC Davis vs. Montana Home/Away Splits

UC Davis Montana 2-2 Home Record 5-1 1-3 Away Record 1-3 0-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.7 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

