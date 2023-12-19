Tuesday's game between the UCLA Bruins (5-4) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) at Pauley Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-63 and heavily favors UCLA to come out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Game Info & Odds

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 76, CSU Northridge 63

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. CSU Northridge

Computer Predicted Spread: UCLA (-12.7)

UCLA (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

UCLA has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to CSU Northridge, who is 7-1-0 ATS. One of the Bruins' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Matadors' games have gone over.

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins average 68.1 points per game (306th in college basketball) while giving up 59.7 per outing (sixth in college basketball). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

UCLA comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.4 boards. It is pulling down 36.8 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4 per outing.

UCLA knocks down 4.2 three-pointers per game (356th in college basketball) at a 30.6% rate (286th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per outing its opponents make while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.

The Bruins average 92.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (234th in college basketball), and allow 81.1 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball).

UCLA wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.8 (90th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.9.

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors' +111 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.4 points per game (69th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (132nd in college basketball).

CSU Northridge averages 45.0 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) while conceding 30.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 14.5 boards per game.

CSU Northridge makes 4.8 three-pointers per game (348th in college basketball), 3.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.8% from deep (282nd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 29.9%.

CSU Northridge has committed 2.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.4 (355th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (130th in college basketball).

