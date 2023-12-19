UCLA vs. CSU Northridge: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins (5-4) play the CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. CSU Northridge matchup.
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|CSU Northridge Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-19.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-19.5)
|137.5
|-4000
|+1400
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Betting Trends
- UCLA has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Bruins games has gone over the point total.
- CSU Northridge is 7-1-0 ATS this season.
- Matadors games have gone over the point total just twice this season.
UCLA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), UCLA is 17th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 90th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Bruins have had the -biggest change this season, falling from +3000 at the beginning to +4000.
- With odds of +4000, UCLA has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
