The UCLA Bruins (5-3) meet the CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

UCLA Players to Watch

Adem Bona: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Sebastian Mack: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Andrews: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Aday Mara: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dionte Bostick: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Dearon Tucker: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Brinson: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank 296th 69.1 Points Scored 80.4 73rd 5th 58.8 Points Allowed 69.3 136th 190th 36.6 Rebounds 45.0 5th 186th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 12.5 18th 349th 4.6 3pt Made 4.8 345th 183rd 13.5 Assists 14.3 129th 103rd 10.9 Turnovers 15.4 354th

