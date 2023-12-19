UCLA vs. CSU Northridge December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The UCLA Bruins (5-3) meet the CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
UCLA Players to Watch
- Adem Bona: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Sebastian Mack: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aday Mara: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dearon Tucker: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Brinson: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison
|UCLA Rank
|UCLA AVG
|CSU Northridge AVG
|CSU Northridge Rank
|296th
|69.1
|Points Scored
|80.4
|73rd
|5th
|58.8
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|136th
|190th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|45.0
|5th
|186th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|12.5
|18th
|349th
|4.6
|3pt Made
|4.8
|345th
|183rd
|13.5
|Assists
|14.3
|129th
|103rd
|10.9
|Turnovers
|15.4
|354th
