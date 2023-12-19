UCLA vs. CSU Northridge: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 19
The CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) are big, 19.5-point underdogs against the UCLA Bruins (5-4) at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UCLA
|-19.5
|137.5
UCLA vs CSU Northridge Betting Records & Stats
- The Bruins have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- CSU Northridge has a 7-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- UCLA has had less success against the spread than CSU Northridge this year, putting up an ATS record of 3-4-0, as opposed to the 7-1-0 record of CSU Northridge.
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UCLA
|1
|14.3%
|68.1
|148.5
|59.7
|129
|133.2
|CSU Northridge
|7
|87.5%
|80.4
|148.5
|69.3
|129
|149.5
Additional UCLA vs CSU Northridge Insights & Trends
- The 68.1 points per game the Bruins score are the same as the Matadors allow.
- UCLA is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.
- The Matadors' 80.4 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 59.7 the Bruins give up.
- CSU Northridge is 7-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall when it scores more than 59.7 points.
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UCLA
|3-4-0
|1-2
|1-6-0
|CSU Northridge
|7-1-0
|1-0
|2-6-0
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UCLA
|CSU Northridge
|17-0
|Home Record
|7-8
|9-2
|Away Record
|0-14
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|77.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|55.6
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
