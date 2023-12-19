The CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) are big, 19.5-point underdogs against the UCLA Bruins (5-4) at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -19.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs CSU Northridge Betting Records & Stats

The Bruins have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

CSU Northridge has a 7-1-0 record against the spread this year.

UCLA has had less success against the spread than CSU Northridge this year, putting up an ATS record of 3-4-0, as opposed to the 7-1-0 record of CSU Northridge.

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 1 14.3% 68.1 148.5 59.7 129 133.2 CSU Northridge 7 87.5% 80.4 148.5 69.3 129 149.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UCLA vs CSU Northridge Insights & Trends

The 68.1 points per game the Bruins score are the same as the Matadors allow.

UCLA is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.

The Matadors' 80.4 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 59.7 the Bruins give up.

CSU Northridge is 7-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall when it scores more than 59.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 3-4-0 1-2 1-6-0 CSU Northridge 7-1-0 1-0 2-6-0

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCLA CSU Northridge 17-0 Home Record 7-8 9-2 Away Record 0-14 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 55.6 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.