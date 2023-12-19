In this season's Frisco Bowl, the Marshall Thundering Herd are double-digit underdogs (+13) against the UTSA Roadrunners. Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas will host the matchup on December 19, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Marshall matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Marshall Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Frisco, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Stadium

UTSA vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Marshall Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-13) 52.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UTSA (-12.5) 52.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Trends

  • UTSA is 5-6-1 ATS this season.
  • The Roadrunners have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 13-point favorites this season.
  • Marshall has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

