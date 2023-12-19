William Nylander will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. There are prop bets for Nylander available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

William Nylander vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander has averaged 20:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In 13 of 28 games this year Nylander has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 25 of 28 games this year, Nylander has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Nylander has an assist in 21 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Nylander has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.8%.

Nylander Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 4 40 Points 4 15 Goals 1 25 Assists 3

