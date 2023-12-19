Zach Hyman Game Preview: Oilers vs. Islanders - December 19
Zach Hyman will be among those in action Tuesday when his Edmonton Oilers meet the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Does a bet on Hyman interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Zach Hyman vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Islanders Game Info
|Oilers vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Islanders Prediction
|Oilers vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Islanders Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hyman Season Stats Insights
- Hyman's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:45 per game on the ice, is +6.
- In Hyman's 27 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Hyman has a point in 18 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.
- Hyman has an assist in nine of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hyman has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hyman Stats vs. the Islanders
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 97 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|27
|Games
|3
|31
|Points
|2
|18
|Goals
|2
|13
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.