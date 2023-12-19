Zach Hyman will be among those in action Tuesday when his Edmonton Oilers meet the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Does a bet on Hyman interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Zach Hyman vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:45 per game on the ice, is +6.

In Hyman's 27 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hyman has a point in 18 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Hyman has an assist in nine of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hyman has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hyman Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 97 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 3 31 Points 2 18 Goals 2 13 Assists 0

