Will Anders Lee Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 20?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Anders Lee going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Lee stats and insights
- In seven of 31 games this season, Lee has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Capitals this season in two games (four shots).
- Lee has scored three goals on the power play.
- Lee averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Lee recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|2
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:48
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
