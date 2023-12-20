Anders Lee Game Preview: Islanders vs. Capitals - December 20
The New York Islanders, Anders Lee included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Lee? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Anders Lee vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)
Islanders vs Capitals Game Info
|Islanders vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Capitals Player Props
Lee Season Stats Insights
- In 31 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.
- Lee has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Lee has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year out of 31 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Lee has an assist in three of 31 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability is 46.5% that Lee hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Lee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.
Lee Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|31
|Games
|6
|11
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
