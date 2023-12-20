The New York Islanders, Anders Lee included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Lee? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Anders Lee vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders vs Capitals Game Info

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Lee has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lee has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year out of 31 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Lee has an assist in three of 31 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Lee hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Lee Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 31 Games 6 11 Points 0 8 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.