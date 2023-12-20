Big East teams will be in action across three games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Seton Hall Pirates taking on the Georgetown Hoyas at McDonough Gymnasium.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Seton Hall Pirates at Georgetown Hoyas 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - DePaul Blue Demons at Xavier Musketeers 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Providence Friars vs. Baylor Bears 3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 FloHoops

Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!