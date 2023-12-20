Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big East teams will be in action across three games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Seton Hall Pirates taking on the Georgetown Hoyas at McDonough Gymnasium.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Seton Hall Pirates at Georgetown Hoyas
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|DePaul Blue Demons at Xavier Musketeers
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Providence Friars vs. Baylor Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|FloHoops
