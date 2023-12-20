Should you bet on Bo Horvat to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Horvat stats and insights

In 11 of 30 games this season, Horvat has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Capitals this season in two games (three shots).

On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.

Horvat averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:31 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 20:03 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 3 1 2 20:26 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 18:25 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:06 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:41 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:15 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.