Will Bo Horvat Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 20?
Should you bet on Bo Horvat to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Horvat stats and insights
- In 11 of 30 games this season, Horvat has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Capitals this season in two games (three shots).
- On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.
- Horvat averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Horvat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|3
|1
|2
|20:26
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|18:23
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|2
|1
|18:25
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|21:06
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|21:15
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
