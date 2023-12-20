Bo Horvat Game Preview: Islanders vs. Capitals - December 20
Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders will play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Looking to wager on Horvat's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Bo Horvat vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Islanders vs Capitals Game Info
|Islanders vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Capitals Player Props
Horvat Season Stats Insights
- In 30 games this season, Horvat has averaged 18:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.
- Horvat has scored a goal in a game 11 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In 21 of 30 games this season, Horvat has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.
- Horvat has an assist in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- Horvat's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Horvat has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Horvat Stats vs. the Capitals
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|30
|Games
|7
|31
|Points
|3
|13
|Goals
|1
|18
|Assists
|2
