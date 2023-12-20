Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders will play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Looking to wager on Horvat's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Bo Horvat vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Islanders vs Capitals Game Info

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Horvat has averaged 18:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Horvat has scored a goal in a game 11 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 21 of 30 games this season, Horvat has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Horvat has an assist in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Horvat's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Horvat has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Horvat Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 7 31 Points 3 13 Goals 1 18 Assists 2

