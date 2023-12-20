Will Brock Nelson Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 20?
Should you wager on Brock Nelson to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Nelson stats and insights
- In 11 of 31 games this season, Nelson has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has taken four shots in two games versus the Capitals this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.
Nelson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:19
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|19:53
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|15:04
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
