Brock Nelson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Capitals - December 20
Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will face the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Considering a wager on Nelson? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Brock Nelson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Islanders vs Capitals Game Info
|Islanders vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Capitals Player Props
Nelson Season Stats Insights
- In 31 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 17:40 on the ice per game.
- In 11 of 31 games this season, Nelson has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Nelson has a point in 17 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points 10 times.
- Nelson has an assist in 11 of 31 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability that Nelson goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.
Nelson Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|31
|Games
|6
|27
|Points
|3
|14
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|2
