Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will face the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Considering a wager on Nelson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brock Nelson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Islanders vs Capitals Game Info

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 17:40 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 31 games this season, Nelson has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Nelson has a point in 17 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points 10 times.

Nelson has an assist in 11 of 31 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Nelson goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Nelson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 31 Games 6 27 Points 3 14 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

