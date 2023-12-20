Wednesday's contest between the California Golden Bears (3-7) and the UCSD Tritons (6-5) at Haas Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-72 based on our computer prediction, with Cal securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on December 20.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Cal vs. UCSD Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Berkeley, California

Venue: Haas Pavilion

Cal vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 75, UCSD 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal vs. UCSD

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal (-3.2)

Cal (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Cal is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to UCSD's 5-4-0 ATS record. The Golden Bears have an 8-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tritons have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 76.5 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and allowing 76.8 (306th in college basketball).

Cal records 38.4 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball) while conceding 31.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.7 boards per game.

Cal knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (71st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 33.8% from deep while its opponents hit 37.4% from long range.

The Golden Bears rank 152nd in college basketball by averaging 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 315th in college basketball, allowing 96.7 points per 100 possessions.

Cal loses the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 12.6 (244th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.0.

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game, with a +104 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.4 points per game (128th in college basketball) and give up 67.9 per outing (106th in college basketball).

UCSD comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It records 35.3 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.7.

UCSD makes 9.0 three-pointers per game (66th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.6% from deep (130th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.1%.

UCSD has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.5 (32nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (186th in college basketball).

