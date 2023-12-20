The California Golden Bears (3-7) play the UCSD Tritons (6-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. UCSD Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Cal Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Bears have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Tritons' opponents have made.
  • In games Cal shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 2-6 overall.
  • The Golden Bears are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 237th.
  • The Golden Bears average 8.6 more points per game (76.5) than the Tritons give up (67.9).
  • When Cal scores more than 67.9 points, it is 3-5.

UCSD Stats Insights

  • The Tritons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.0% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • UCSD has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Tritons are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears sit at 55th.
  • The Tritons' 77.4 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 76.8 the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
  • UCSD has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 76.5 points.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cal put up 60.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.9 more points than it averaged in away games (56.6).
  • Defensively the Golden Bears were better at home last year, allowing 68.4 points per game, compared to 73.8 in road games.
  • At home, Cal averaged 1.2 more threes per game (5.5) than on the road (4.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (27.8%).

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

  • UCSD scores 85.5 points per game at home, and 67.0 on the road.
  • At home the Tritons are allowing 65.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than they are on the road (70.5).
  • Beyond the arc, UCSD knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (9.3 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (37.4%) too.

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Santa Clara W 84-69 Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Butler L 97-90 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Ole Miss L 88-78 Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 UCSD - Haas Pavilion
12/29/2023 Arizona - Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 Arizona State - Haas Pavilion

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Occidental W 98-67 LionTree Arena
12/9/2023 @ Pepperdine L 68-62 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Sacramento State W 83-52 The Nest
12/20/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
12/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield - LionTree Arena
1/4/2024 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

