The California Golden Bears (3-7) play the UCSD Tritons (6-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cal vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cal Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Bears have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Tritons' opponents have made.

In games Cal shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 2-6 overall.

The Golden Bears are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 237th.

The Golden Bears average 8.6 more points per game (76.5) than the Tritons give up (67.9).

When Cal scores more than 67.9 points, it is 3-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSD Stats Insights

The Tritons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.0% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.

UCSD has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Tritons are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears sit at 55th.

The Tritons' 77.4 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 76.8 the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

UCSD has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 76.5 points.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cal put up 60.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.9 more points than it averaged in away games (56.6).

Defensively the Golden Bears were better at home last year, allowing 68.4 points per game, compared to 73.8 in road games.

At home, Cal averaged 1.2 more threes per game (5.5) than on the road (4.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (27.8%).

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

UCSD scores 85.5 points per game at home, and 67.0 on the road.

At home the Tritons are allowing 65.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than they are on the road (70.5).

Beyond the arc, UCSD knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (9.3 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (37.4%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Santa Clara W 84-69 Haas Pavilion 12/9/2023 @ Butler L 97-90 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 Ole Miss L 88-78 Frost Bank Center 12/20/2023 UCSD - Haas Pavilion 12/29/2023 Arizona - Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 Arizona State - Haas Pavilion

UCSD Upcoming Schedule