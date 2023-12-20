How to Watch Cal vs. UCSD on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The California Golden Bears (3-7) play the UCSD Tritons (6-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Cal Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Bears have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Tritons' opponents have made.
- In games Cal shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 2-6 overall.
- The Golden Bears are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 237th.
- The Golden Bears average 8.6 more points per game (76.5) than the Tritons give up (67.9).
- When Cal scores more than 67.9 points, it is 3-5.
UCSD Stats Insights
- The Tritons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.0% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.
- UCSD has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Tritons are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears sit at 55th.
- The Tritons' 77.4 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 76.8 the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- UCSD has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 76.5 points.
Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cal put up 60.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.9 more points than it averaged in away games (56.6).
- Defensively the Golden Bears were better at home last year, allowing 68.4 points per game, compared to 73.8 in road games.
- At home, Cal averaged 1.2 more threes per game (5.5) than on the road (4.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (27.8%).
UCSD Home & Away Comparison
- UCSD scores 85.5 points per game at home, and 67.0 on the road.
- At home the Tritons are allowing 65.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than they are on the road (70.5).
- Beyond the arc, UCSD knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (9.3 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (37.4%) too.
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 84-69
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Butler
|L 97-90
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 88-78
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Haas Pavilion
UCSD Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Occidental
|W 98-67
|LionTree Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 68-62
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|W 83-52
|The Nest
|12/20/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|LionTree Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
