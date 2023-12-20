Cal vs. UCSD: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The California Golden Bears (3-7) face the UCSD Tritons (6-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Cal vs. UCSD matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cal vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Cal vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Moneyline
|UCSD Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal (-8.5)
|142.5
|-400
|+320
|FanDuel
|Cal (-8.5)
|142.5
|-450
|+340
Cal vs. UCSD Betting Trends
- Cal has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Golden Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 10 times this season.
- UCSD has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this year, three out of the Tritons' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Cal Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Sportsbooks rate Cal considerably higher (91st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (140th).
- The Golden Bears' national championship odds have decreased from +50000 at the start of the season to +100000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +100000, Cal has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.
