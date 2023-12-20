The California Golden Bears (3-7) face the UCSD Tritons (6-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Cal vs. UCSD matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cal vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Cal vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Cal vs. UCSD Betting Trends

Cal has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 10 times this season.

UCSD has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, three out of the Tritons' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Cal Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Sportsbooks rate Cal considerably higher (91st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (140th).

The Golden Bears' national championship odds have decreased from +50000 at the start of the season to +100000, the -biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +100000, Cal has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

