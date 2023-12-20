The California Golden Bears (3-6) face the UCSD Tritons (5-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. UCSD Game Information

Cal Players to Watch

  • Fardaws Aimaq: 17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 19.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Cole: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keonte Kennedy: 15.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

  • Bryce Pope: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Francis Nwaokorie: 14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Hayden Gray: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • J'Raan Brooks: 4.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cal vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank
152nd 76.3 Points Scored 76.8 139th
285th 75.6 Points Allowed 69.5 143rd
105th 38.3 Rebounds 35.3 238th
63rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.0 268th
76th 8.8 3pt Made 8.4 102nd
338th 10.4 Assists 13.0 212th
254th 12.8 Turnovers 10.0 52nd

