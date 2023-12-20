Cal vs. UCSD December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The California Golden Bears (3-6) face the UCSD Tritons (5-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Cal Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq: 17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 19.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Newell: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keonte Kennedy: 15.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
UCSD Players to Watch
- Bryce Pope: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Hayden Gray: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- J'Raan Brooks: 4.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Cal vs. UCSD Stat Comparison
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|152nd
|76.3
|Points Scored
|76.8
|139th
|285th
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|143rd
|105th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|35.3
|238th
|63rd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|268th
|76th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.4
|102nd
|338th
|10.4
|Assists
|13.0
|212th
|254th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.0
|52nd
