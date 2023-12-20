The California Golden Bears (3-6) face the UCSD Tritons (5-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. UCSD Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Cal Players to Watch

Fardaws Aimaq: 17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylon Tyson: 19.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalen Cole: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Newell: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Keonte Kennedy: 15.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

Bryce Pope: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Hayden Gray: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK J'Raan Brooks: 4.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cal vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 152nd 76.3 Points Scored 76.8 139th 285th 75.6 Points Allowed 69.5 143rd 105th 38.3 Rebounds 35.3 238th 63rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.0 268th 76th 8.8 3pt Made 8.4 102nd 338th 10.4 Assists 13.0 212th 254th 12.8 Turnovers 10.0 52nd

