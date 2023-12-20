The UCSD Tritons (6-5) are 9.5-point underdogs against the California Golden Bears (3-7) at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The game starts at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Cal vs. UCSD Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cal -9.5 143.5

Cal vs UCSD Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Bears are 6-4-0 ATS this season.

This season, Cal has won two of its four games when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Bears have a 81.8% chance to win.

UCSD has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tritons have been listed as an underdog of +340 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

UCSD has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cal vs. UCSD Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal 7 70% 76.5 153.9 76.8 144.7 143.6 UCSD 2 22.2% 77.4 153.9 67.9 144.7 143.9

Additional Cal vs UCSD Insights & Trends

The Golden Bears put up 76.5 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 67.9 the Tritons allow.

Cal is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

The Tritons' 77.4 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 76.8 the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

UCSD has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 76.8 points.

Cal vs. UCSD Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal 6-4-0 1-2 8-2-0 UCSD 5-4-0 1-1 3-6-0

Cal vs. UCSD Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal UCSD 3-14 Home Record 4-10 0-12 Away Record 6-9 4-12-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 60.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

