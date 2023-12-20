Wednesday's contest between the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-5) and the Pacific Tigers (5-8) at Titan Gym should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-64 and heavily favors CSU Fullerton to secure the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 20.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Fullerton 75, Pacific 64

Spread & Total Prediction for CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific

Computer Predicted Spread: CSU Fullerton (-11.0)

CSU Fullerton (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

CSU Fullerton has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Pacific, who is 1-11-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Titans are 4-4-0 and the Tigers are 3-9-0.

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans average 68.0 points per game (309th in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per outing (122nd in college basketball). They have a -4 scoring differential overall.

CSU Fullerton loses the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It is grabbing 33.5 rebounds per game (299th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.2 per outing.

CSU Fullerton makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball) while shooting 30.2% from deep (302nd in college basketball). It is making 2.0 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game while shooting 31.4%.

The Titans score 89.0 points per 100 possessions (288th in college basketball), while giving up 89.4 points per 100 possessions (177th in college basketball).

CSU Fullerton loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 13.6 (309th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.5.

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 10.5 points per game, with a -137 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.4 points per game (346th in college basketball), and allow 74.9 per contest (279th in college basketball).

Pacific loses the rebound battle by an average of 7.0 boards. It records 28.2 rebounds per game (361st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.2.

Pacific makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 30.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.0%.

Pacific has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 13.3 (295th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (179th in college basketball).

