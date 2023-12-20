How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The CSU Fullerton Titans (6-5) will host the Pacific Tigers (5-8) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
CSU Fullerton Stats Insights
- This season, the Titans have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- CSU Fullerton is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Titans are the 298th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 362nd.
- The Titans record 68.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.9 the Tigers give up.
- When CSU Fullerton scores more than 74.9 points, it is 2-0.
Pacific Stats Insights
- This season, Pacific has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.5% from the field.
- The Titans are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 358th.
- The Tigers' 64.4 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 68.4 the Titans allow to opponents.
- When Pacific gives up fewer than 68.0 points, it is 2-1.
CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- CSU Fullerton put up 72.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (67.4).
- In 2022-23, the Titans ceded 60.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 67.9.
- When it comes to three-pointers, CSU Fullerton performed better at home last year, making 8.9 threes per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Pacific Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Pacific averages 68.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 58.6.
- The Tigers allow 69.6 points per game at home, and 83.4 on the road.
- Pacific makes more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than away (30.1%).
CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|W 60-55
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|W 62-60
|The Nest
|12/17/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 88-65
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/20/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Titan Gym
|12/28/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Titan Gym
|12/31/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Pacific Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Fresno State
|L 89-56
|Save Mart Center
|12/16/2023
|UC Davis
|L 82-61
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/18/2023
|Stanislaus State
|W 68-46
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/20/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
|12/30/2023
|Cal Maritime
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|1/4/2024
|San Francisco
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
