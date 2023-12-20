The CSU Fullerton Titans (6-5) will host the Pacific Tigers (5-8) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California TV: ESPN+

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

This season, the Titans have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

CSU Fullerton is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Titans are the 298th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 362nd.

The Titans record 68.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.9 the Tigers give up.

When CSU Fullerton scores more than 74.9 points, it is 2-0.

Pacific Stats Insights

This season, Pacific has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.5% from the field.

The Titans are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 358th.

The Tigers' 64.4 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 68.4 the Titans allow to opponents.

When Pacific gives up fewer than 68.0 points, it is 2-1.

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

CSU Fullerton put up 72.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (67.4).

In 2022-23, the Titans ceded 60.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 67.9.

When it comes to three-pointers, CSU Fullerton performed better at home last year, making 8.9 threes per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Pacific Home & Away Comparison

At home, Pacific averages 68.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 58.6.

The Tigers allow 69.6 points per game at home, and 83.4 on the road.

Pacific makes more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than away (30.1%).

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 @ Pepperdine W 60-55 Firestone Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 @ Sacramento State W 62-60 The Nest 12/17/2023 @ Boise State L 88-65 ExtraMile Arena 12/20/2023 Pacific - Titan Gym 12/28/2023 Long Beach State - Titan Gym 12/31/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Pacific Upcoming Schedule