The CSU Fullerton Titans (6-5) will host the Pacific Tigers (5-8) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Titans have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • CSU Fullerton is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 298th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 362nd.
  • The Titans record 68.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.9 the Tigers give up.
  • When CSU Fullerton scores more than 74.9 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Pacific Stats Insights

  • This season, Pacific has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.5% from the field.
  • The Titans are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 358th.
  • The Tigers' 64.4 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 68.4 the Titans allow to opponents.
  • When Pacific gives up fewer than 68.0 points, it is 2-1.

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • CSU Fullerton put up 72.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (67.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Titans ceded 60.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 67.9.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, CSU Fullerton performed better at home last year, making 8.9 threes per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Pacific Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Pacific averages 68.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 58.6.
  • The Tigers allow 69.6 points per game at home, and 83.4 on the road.
  • Pacific makes more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than away (30.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Pepperdine W 60-55 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ Sacramento State W 62-60 The Nest
12/17/2023 @ Boise State L 88-65 ExtraMile Arena
12/20/2023 Pacific - Titan Gym
12/28/2023 Long Beach State - Titan Gym
12/31/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Pacific Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Fresno State L 89-56 Save Mart Center
12/16/2023 UC Davis L 82-61 Alex G. Spanos Center
12/18/2023 Stanislaus State W 68-46 Alex G. Spanos Center
12/20/2023 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym
12/30/2023 Cal Maritime - Alex G. Spanos Center
1/4/2024 San Francisco - Alex G. Spanos Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.